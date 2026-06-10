Savant Capital LLC Has $82.54 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,546 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 224,584 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,937 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 82,814 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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