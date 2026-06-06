Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,257 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Pinterest were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

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Pinterest Stock Down 1.1%

Pinterest stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 724,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,826,809.58. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,253 in the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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