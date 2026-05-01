Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.25 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,763 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer comprises 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Boston Beer worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 137.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 154.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 4,780.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Beer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Beer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $232.30.

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Boston Beer Trading Up 0.2%

SAM stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $264.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $235.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.20%.The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boston Beer

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About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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