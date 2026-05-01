Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,105 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 3.9% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $52.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.16) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts's payout ratio is presently 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

Further Reading

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