Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,136 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company's stock worth $176,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,262,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $57,725,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,357.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 383,028 shares of the company's stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 374,435 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $21,974,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 66.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $321.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

More Wyndham Hotels & Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wyndham Hotels & Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat: WYND reported $0.96 EPS vs. ~$0.85 consensus and revenue of $327M vs. ~$319.6M, driven by modest year-over-year revenue growth and solid margins — an immediate earnings beat that supports fundamentals. Zacks: Wyndham Tops Q1 Estimates

Q1 results beat: WYND reported $0.96 EPS vs. ~$0.85 consensus and revenue of $327M vs. ~$319.6M, driven by modest year-over-year revenue growth and solid margins — an immediate earnings beat that supports fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Development pipeline and system growth: Company expanded system size ~4% and reported a record pipeline of ~2,200 hotels, which supports future fee-based revenue and long‑term growth prospects. PR Newswire: Q1 Results & Pipeline

Development pipeline and system growth: Company expanded system size ~4% and reported a record pipeline of ~2,200 hotels, which supports future fee-based revenue and long‑term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics: The quarter showed healthy net margin and a high return on equity, underscoring efficient capital-light franchising economics. Zacks: Key Metrics Analysis

Strong profitability metrics: The quarter showed healthy net margin and a high return on equity, underscoring efficient capital-light franchising economics. Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and management commentary available: The company posted its slide deck and the earnings‑call transcript for more detail on demand, margins and pipeline execution (useful for modeling but not headline-moving on its own). Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript

Full materials and management commentary available: The company posted its slide deck and the earnings‑call transcript for more detail on demand, margins and pipeline execution (useful for modeling but not headline-moving on its own). Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance came in at $4.62–$4.80, slightly below the Street consensus (~$4.84), tempering upside despite the beat — the guidance delta is the likely headline reason for near‑term share weakness. PR Newswire: Guidance

FY2026 EPS guidance came in at $4.62–$4.80, slightly below the Street consensus (~$4.84), tempering upside despite the beat — the guidance delta is the likely headline reason for near‑term share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Capital structure risk: The company shows elevated leverage (high debt-to-equity), which raises sensitivity to slower demand or margin pressure and may concern risk‑averse investors. MarketBeat: Financials

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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