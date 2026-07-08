Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.0%

Caterpillar stock opened at $940.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $923.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.52 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $433.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $949.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here