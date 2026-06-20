SB Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SB Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,068 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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