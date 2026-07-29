SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Has $51.27 Million Stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. $NRGV

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Vault comprises about 0.7% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 8.98% of Energy Vault worth $51,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Energy Vault alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 940.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $1,805,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE NRGV opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 52.97% and a negative return on equity of 171.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRGV. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Energy Vault from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRGV

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,021,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,168,968.48. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company's flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Vault, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Vault wasn't on the list.

While Energy Vault currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here