SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,954 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here