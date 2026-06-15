Scge Management L.P. Acquires 99,000 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 5.6% of Scge Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $243,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,371.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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