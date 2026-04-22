SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,989 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,473 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $266.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $259.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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