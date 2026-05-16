Schulz Wealth LTD. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Schulz Wealth LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schulz Wealth LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schulz Wealth LTD.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1%

TSM stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $421.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $365.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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