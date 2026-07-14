Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,730.63 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $513.99 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,881.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,522.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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