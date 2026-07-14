Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.4% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TJX opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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