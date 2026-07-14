Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $37.94 Million Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,750 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.26% of Genuine Parts worth $37,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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