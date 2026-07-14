Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $19.73 Million in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $19,733,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 3.5%

DPZ stock opened at $309.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.37. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total transaction of $144,643.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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