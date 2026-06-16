Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 425,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 131.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,000 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.6% of Sculptor Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $152,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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More Electronic Arts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $501,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,190,655.22. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $240,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,323.60. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock worth $6,293,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.97 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 21.78%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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