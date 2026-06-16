Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $166.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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