Sculptor Capital LP Buys 58,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 2.8% of Sculptor Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.25% of Globus Medical worth $263,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Globus Medical Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $76.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $101.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.Globus Medical's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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