Sculptor Capital LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,299 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,299 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP's holdings in Venture Global were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Venture Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Venture Global by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VG

Venture Global Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Venture Global stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.27. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $26,180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Cothran sold 473,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $7,013,023.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,881,623 shares of company stock valued at $112,229,295. 84.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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