Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 1,023.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,739,328 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises 2.3% of Sculptor Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.67% of Kenvue worth $222,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kenvue by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 395,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 212,574 shares of the company's stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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