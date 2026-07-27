Sculptor Capital LP Invests $18.72 Million in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,717,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Penumbra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,705 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company's stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $318.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $362.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $374.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.47 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $374.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.33.

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Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra's technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra's portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

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