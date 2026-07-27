Sculptor Capital LP Invests $7.35 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 223,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This trade represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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