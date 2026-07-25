Seabridge Gold, Inc. $SA Stock Holdings Reduced by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA - Free Report) TSE: SEA by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 49,340 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold makes up about 4.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.61% of Seabridge Gold worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,332,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $207,813,000 after buying an additional 353,252 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $74,184,000 after acquiring an additional 339,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,371,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,577 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,182,535 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $64,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,664,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $49,350,000 after acquiring an additional 174,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company's stock.

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Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. Seabridge Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA - Get Free Report) TSE: SEA last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SA shares. Weiss Ratings cut Seabridge Gold from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Seabridge Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seabridge Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SA

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

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