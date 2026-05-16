Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,264 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 250,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $142,874,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.17, for a total transaction of $516,595.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,139.08. This represents a 68.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total transaction of $1,464,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,527,650. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $65,989,618. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ STX opened at $795.47 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $103.73 and a 12 month high of $841.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.24 and a 200-day moving average of $393.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

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