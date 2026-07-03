Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate to $1,150 from $1,000 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Seagate to $1,150 from $1,000 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Seagate to a Strong Buy, citing improving earnings expectations and strengthening growth momentum. Zacks article

Zacks upgraded Seagate to a Strong Buy, citing improving earnings expectations and strengthening growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Seagate as an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid growth attributes and strong momentum. Zacks article

Zacks also highlighted Seagate as an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid growth attributes and strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Seagate’s data-center business is growing quickly, supported by cloud demand, Mozaic adoption, and long-term supply agreements through fiscal 2027. Zacks article

Several articles noted Seagate’s data-center business is growing quickly, supported by cloud demand, Mozaic adoption, and long-term supply agreements through fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell with the broader memory group as traders worried about a possible supply glut; the weakness was described as a sector-wide pullback rather than a company-specific issue. 247WallSt article

Shares fell with the broader memory group as traders worried about a possible supply glut; the weakness was described as a sector-wide pullback rather than a company-specific issue. Negative Sentiment: CEO William D. Mosley disclosed two stock sales totaling more than 30,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though both were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

CEO William D. Mosley disclosed two stock sales totaling more than 30,000 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though both were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Seagate from Strong Buy to Hold, creating a small headwind for bullish investor sentiment. Zacks.com article

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $820.16 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $880.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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