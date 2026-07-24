SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $220,374.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 78,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,256,332. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,596. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $78.53 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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