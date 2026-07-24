SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

DOC stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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