SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 20,860 Allegion PLC $ALLE

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $131,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 410,346 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2,013.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 355,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 338,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 328,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 817.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Key Allegion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Allegion Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Allegion's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore upgraded Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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