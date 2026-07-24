SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 388,687 ADT Inc. $ADT

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388,687 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Get ADT alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,659 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,867,511 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $31,980,000 after buying an additional 1,286,322 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ADT by 41.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 844,938 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 249,250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ADT by 290.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,303 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $513,958.44. This trade represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,086.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADT Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ADT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ADT wasn't on the list.

While ADT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here