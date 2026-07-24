SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 72,378 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,360,979 shares of the company's stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,496,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,664,000 after buying an additional 141,653 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,069 shares of the company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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