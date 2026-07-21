SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,804,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.08% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in BioNTech by 1.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,577 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company's stock.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.7%

BNTX opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. BioNTech's quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BioNTech

In other BioNTech news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $5,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial upgraded BioNTech to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

See Also

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