SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 116,096 shares of the company's stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka bought 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. Insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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