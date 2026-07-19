SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 382,268 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $56,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

ORCL stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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