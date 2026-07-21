SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,580 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $14,605,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Qnity Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

Q stock opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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