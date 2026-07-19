SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 1,370,202 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,370,202 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $109,726,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.95.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

See Also

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