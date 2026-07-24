SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 27,012 The Clorox Company $CLX

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,900 shares of the company's stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the company's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

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Clorox Stock Down 2.0%

CLX stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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