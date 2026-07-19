SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 345,735 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 345,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $55,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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