SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 44,654 Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,654 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.14.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of QSR opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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