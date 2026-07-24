SEB Asset Management AB Invests $2.74 Million in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,119 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.06% of Associated Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Associated Banc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $450.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.01 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,899,895.60. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $144,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,255.92. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,299 shares of company stock worth $801,760. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Associated Banc News

Here are the key news stories impacting Associated Banc this week:

Positive Sentiment: Associated Banc-Corp reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $0.73 per share, topping the $0.72 consensus estimate, while revenue of $450.44 million also came in above forecasts. The results were supported by sustained organic growth and ongoing integration benefits from American National Corporation. Associated Banc-Corp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Associated Banc-Corp reported adjusted Q2 earnings of $0.73 per share, topping the $0.72 consensus estimate, while revenue of $450.44 million also came in above forecasts. The results were supported by sustained organic growth and ongoing integration benefits from American National Corporation. Positive Sentiment: The company’s year-over-year earnings improved from $0.65 per share, showing continued profit growth and suggesting the bank is still expanding earnings power. Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company’s year-over-year earnings improved from $0.65 per share, showing continued profit growth and suggesting the bank is still expanding earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Conference-call coverage and earnings snapshots largely reinforce the same message: the quarter was better than expected, but the market is still assessing how much of the outperformance is sustainable going forward. Transcript: Associated Banc Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Conference-call coverage and earnings snapshots largely reinforce the same message: the quarter was better than expected, but the market is still assessing how much of the outperformance is sustainable going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net margin of 19.88% and return on equity of 10.46% indicate a stable quarter, but not one that dramatically changes the investment thesis. Associated Banc Stock

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report).

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