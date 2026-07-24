SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3 Million in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,165 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,307,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $254,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $11,014,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 510,989 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 311,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,838,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Key Teck Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teck Resources this week:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.00.

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Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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