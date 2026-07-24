SEB Asset Management AB Invests $3.20 Million in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. $ZBIO

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Zenas BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBIO. SR One Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 5,037,854 shares of the company's stock worth $182,924,000 after buying an additional 126,315 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,523,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 789,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,715,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,603,000 after acquiring an additional 853,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,761,000 after acquiring an additional 290,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,402,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBIO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.29.

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Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zenas BioPharma

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,636,144.64. The trade was a 162.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company's stock.

Zenas BioPharma Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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