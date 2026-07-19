SEB Asset Management AB Invests $72.27 Million in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 561,179 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $72,269,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of Qualcomm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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