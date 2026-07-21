SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $10.31 Million Investment in onsemi $ON

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in onsemi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.7% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of onsemi in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

onsemi News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Positive Sentiment: The broader article argues that institutional options activity can signal a potential rebound in oversold stocks, which could support investor interest in onsemi if sentiment toward semiconductors improves. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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