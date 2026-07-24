SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in TransUnion $TRU

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,673 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 85.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,155 shares of company stock worth $2,177,102. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TRU stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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