SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in IDEX Corporation $IEX

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,062 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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