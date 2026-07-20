SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $32.92 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:VRT opened at $288.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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