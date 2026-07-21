SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $14,463,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after acquiring an additional 197,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.17.

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Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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