SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,780 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GPC opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Trending Headlines about Genuine Parts

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Genuine Parts beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates, with strong sales growth in its industrial segment helping support the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.50 to $8.00, signaling management confidence in the business despite a mixed macro backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Benzinga report on Truist price target

Truist raised its price target on GPC to $126 from $124 but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business.

Unusual call-option buying picked up, which can indicate rising trader interest, but it does not confirm a fundamental change in the business. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered full-year guidance for 2026 revenue and kept EPS guidance close to Street expectations, which may limit upside if results normalize. Genuine Parts Q2 sales up 6%, full-year EPS guidance lowered

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here