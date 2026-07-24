SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,859,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $71.74 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $296.46. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.26 million during the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on monday.com from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $126.04.

Read Our Latest Report on monday.com

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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